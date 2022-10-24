Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.75 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day moving average of $311.38.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

