Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 11,397 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DG opened at $236.60 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.