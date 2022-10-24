Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,426 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Target were worth $19,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $157.56 on Monday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

