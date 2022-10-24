Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,956 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.48% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $15,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HASI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,628,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 271.7% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 49.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $22.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $100,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

