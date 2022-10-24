Harvest Volatility Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,818 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,743,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 79,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Intel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 10,216 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.2% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 96,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

