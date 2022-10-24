Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $78.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.95 and a fifty-two week high of $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $235.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

