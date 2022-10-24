Harvest Volatility Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.6% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $371.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

