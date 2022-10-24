Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 2,913 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,106 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $290.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.19.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.