Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 3,042 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 1.7% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $449.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.