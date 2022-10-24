Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,168,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $748.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $716.29 and its 200-day moving average is $678.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.79.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

