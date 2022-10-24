Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 6,169 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.2% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $160.90 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

