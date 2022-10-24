Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 737 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after acquiring an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $121,115,000 after buying an additional 237,382 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $299.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

