Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in KLA by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,163.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $290.63 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

