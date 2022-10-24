HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Trading 6.3% Higher

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HBT Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

HBT Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

HBT Financial ( NASDAQ:HBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

