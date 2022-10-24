HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TALS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Talaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talaris Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Talaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34.

Insider Transactions at Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzanne Ildstad sold 525,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,081,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TALS. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

