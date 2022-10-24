HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $239.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.90.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $196.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.