HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Reduced by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 181,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 42,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,741,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,628,000 after purchasing an additional 266,151 shares during the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $59.57. 19,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,609. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

