Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up to $28.81

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.81, but opened at $29.58. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.54 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heidrick & Struggles International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,505,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,275 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,306,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,262,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after purchasing an additional 46,259 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,600,000 after purchasing an additional 180,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

