Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $249.00

Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 249 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.04), with a volume of 500313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 257 ($3.11).

Henderson Far East Income Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 274.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 283.20. The company has a market cap of £390.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Henderson Far East Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is -18.08%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

