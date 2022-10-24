Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $31.82. Approximately 5,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 184,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

