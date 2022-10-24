HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0396 on Major Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $22.66 billion and $11.99 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002885 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.90 or 0.28472484 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000538 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011120 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
