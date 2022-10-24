Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-$1.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE:HXL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.87. 917,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 37.38%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after acquiring an additional 475,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 316,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hexcel by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

