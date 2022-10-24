Hive (HIVE) Price Reaches $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Hive has a total market cap of $209.19 million and $4.06 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive Profile

Hive uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 449,572,598 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

