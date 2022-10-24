Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Boosted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $185.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.82.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

