Horizen Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $156.90 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $156.90 million and approximately $4.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $12.97 or 0.00067055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00270265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.