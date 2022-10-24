HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $617.71.

HSBC Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of HSBC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

