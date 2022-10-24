Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) is Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,728 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 2.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Humana worth $177,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Humana from $541.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $13.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $492.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.26. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $514.98.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

