Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $16,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Humana by 139.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 975,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $424,486,000 after acquiring an additional 568,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 497,536 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $506.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.75 and its 200-day moving average is $470.26. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $514.98.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 12.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.