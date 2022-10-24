Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 9 ($0.11). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.
Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 5.6 %
HUM traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 23,687,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.37. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
