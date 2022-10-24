Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 9 ($0.11). Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

HUM traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 23,687,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,524. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.37. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.93 ($0.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £20.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

