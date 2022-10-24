Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Trading 3.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.90. 171,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,091,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.07.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

