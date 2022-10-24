IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CSB stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,925. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $46.33 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

