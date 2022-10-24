IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 473.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.35. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

