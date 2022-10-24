IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,281 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of USRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.06. 9,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,542. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

