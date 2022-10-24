IAG Wealth Partners LLC Invests $55,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 54,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 268,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $322.34. 13,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

