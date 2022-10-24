IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,303 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,174. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

