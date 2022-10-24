IAG Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 350 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 63,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 101.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,987,078. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $125.86.

