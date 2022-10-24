IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Athena Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $445,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.49. 75,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,463. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.32 and its 200-day moving average is $241.83.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.