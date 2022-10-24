Ibex Investors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

Ibex Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,497,115 shares during the period. Innovid accounts for approximately 0.5% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC owned about 0.38% of Innovid worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Innovid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Innovid in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTV shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Innovid in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Shares of CTV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.31. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,793. Innovid Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovid Corp. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

