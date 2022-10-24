ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Up to $8.85

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.85, but opened at $9.07. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 12,377 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.2918 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.07%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $24,682,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $19,878,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ICL Group by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,257,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,926 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in ICL Group by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,649,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after buying an additional 886,796 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

