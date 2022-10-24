ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $173.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.25. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.