IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after acquiring an additional 171,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 226,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $339.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.