Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $311.96 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.
  • Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.
  • CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
  • OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
  • Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
  • Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
  • QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.
  • Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.
  • Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.