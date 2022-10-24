Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00002834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $311.96 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Immutable X has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,461.28 or 0.28355522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011075 BTC.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.