Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 14,312 shares.The stock last traded at $48.93 and had previously closed at $48.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Industrias Bachoco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 95.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 24,706 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 62.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.7% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 65.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

Featured Articles

