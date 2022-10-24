Insider Buying: Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Bulletin Resources Limited (ASX:BNR – Get Rating) insider Robert Martin purchased 500,000 shares of Bulletin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($48,951.05).

Bulletin Resources Price Performance

About Bulletin Resources

(Get Rating)

Bulletin Resources Limited operates as a minerals exploration company in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, and nickel deposits. It holds interest in the Lake Rebecca gold project comprising eight granted exploration license covering an area of 600 square kilometers located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; Chifley gold project covering an area of 79 square kilometers located in Western Australia; Ravensthorpe lithium project covering an area of 130 square kilometers; and Duketon North project located to the north-northwest of Laverton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bulletin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bulletin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.