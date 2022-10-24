Insider Buying: STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Insider Purchases £6,961.55 in Stock

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) insider Aki Mandhar purchased 2,627 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £6,961.55 ($8,411.73).

STV Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON STVG opened at GBX 260 ($3.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 274.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 289.18. STV Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 235 ($2.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.48 million and a PE ratio of 590.91.

STV Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. STV Group’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About STV Group

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

