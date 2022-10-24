Insider Selling: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Director Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) Director William Gross sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,822,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,352,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00.

On Monday, September 26th, William Gross sold 16,250 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $78,487.50.

Energy Vault Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Energy Vault stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.62. 565,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRGV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

