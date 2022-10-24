Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $650,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,333. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.04 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 383,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

