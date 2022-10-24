Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $650,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,751,785.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.
- On Monday, August 1st, Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $393,350.00.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 299,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,333. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Inari Medical by 46.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 78.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 13.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 55.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,078,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,299,000 after acquiring an additional 383,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Inari Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,689,000 after acquiring an additional 356,309 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
