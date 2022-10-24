Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 104,600 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $3,415,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,846 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 353,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,348. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 228.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

