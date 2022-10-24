Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $103.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Zelman & Associates cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 3.4 %

IBP opened at $80.68 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.52. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $251,715.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.6% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

