Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.15.

Intel stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.